Niekto zostrihal tanečné scény z takmer 300 filmov do jedného výborne načasovaného videa

Toto video musel vytvoriť skutočný filmový maniak.
Jeho tvorca, ktorý ho zavesil na Vimeo na účet CLS Videos, vybral a zostrihal tanečné scény z troch stoviek ikonických filmov. A nie len tak hocijako - všetko to totiž sedí do hudby a mnohé na seba dokonca nadväzujú. Ani si nechceme predstaviť, koľko hodín práce to vyžadovalo.
Ako hudobný podklad vybral štyri pesničky:
1. Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
2. Joywave - Tongues
3. Nena - 99 Red Balloons
4. Nena - 99 Luftballons
Pozrite si skvelé video:
Ak by vás zaujímalo, čo sa filmy sa tam objavili, k dispozícii je aj celý zoznam filmov (s názvami v angličtine) s presným časom, kedy sa vo videu objavila scéna z nich:
00:00:06 - Tropic Thunder (2008)
00:09:17 - 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
00:10:10 - Frank (2014)
00:11:02 - Deadpool (2016)
00:12:02 - Girlhood (2015)
00:13:10 - West Side Story (1961)
00:16:18 - Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
00:18:00 - Big (1988)
00:18:14 - Risky Business (1983)
00:19:05 - Forrest Gump (1994)
00:19:21 - 20th Century Women (2016)
00:21:02 - God Help the Girl (2014)
00:22:07 - Begin Again (2013)
00:23:16 - The Rocketeer (1991)
00:25:13 - Dead Poets Society (1989)
00:27:21 - Braveheart (1995)
00:28:22 - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)
00:29:23 - Robin Hood (1973)
00:31:00 - Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
00:32:14 - Titanic (1997)
00:33:14 - Big Fish (2003)
00:35:07 - Go (1999)
00:36:14 - Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
00:37:12 - Citizen Kane (1941)
00:38:12 - Life is Beautiful (1997)
00:40:01 - White Nights (1985)
00:42:08 - Swing Time (1936)
00:44:13 - Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)
00:45:21 - Mermaids (1990)
00:48:14 - Home Alone (1990)
00:49:18 - Mulholland Drive (2001)
00:50:22 - Boy (2010)
00:51:20 - Girl Asleep (2015)
00:52:08 - Despicable Me (2010)
00:55:05 - Airplane (1980)
00:57:08 - Carrie (1976)
00:58:21 - Love, Rosie (2014)
00:59:21 - The Mask (1994)
01:00:14 - Dope (2015)
01:01:13 - Rock of Ages (2012)
01:02:21 - Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
01:04:14 - Monthy Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
01:04:19 - Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
01:05:12 - Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)
01:06:07 - (500) Days of Summer (2009)
01:08:23 - Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
01:10:03 - The Muppets (2011)
01:11:00 - Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
01:14:00 - Love Actually (2003)
01:16:05 - Mean Girls (2004)
01:19:01 - Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)
01:20:15 - Scarface (1983)
01:22:05 - Grease (1978)
01:24:22 - It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
01:26:13 - The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King (2003)
01:28:13 - Young Frankenstein (1974)
01:29:16 - Get Smart (2008)
01:31:07 - My Fair Lady (1964)
01:32:12 - An Education (2009)
01:33:21- The Deer Hunter (1978)
01:35:06 - The Sitter (2011)
01:35:22 - Up in the Air (2009)
01:36:20 - Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
01:38:10 - This Is the End (2013)
01:39:13 - Hairspray (2007)
01:40:07 - Dumb and Dumber (1994)
01:41:03 - The Way Way Back (2013)
01:42:01 - Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
01:43:05 - Blazing Saddles (1974)
01:44:05 - Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
01:45:18 - Shrek 2 (2004)
01:47:18 - Flashdance (1983)
01:48:14 - The Gold Rush (1925)
01:49:10 - Magic Mike (2012)
01:50:20 - Viva Las Vegas (1964)
01:52:00 - Clerks II (2006)
01:53:10 - The Great Gatsby (2013)
01:54:08 - Eagle vs Shark (2007)
01:57:06 - What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
01:58:15 - The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
01:59:17 - Rush Hour (1998)
02:01:17 - Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
02:02:17 - The Last Picture Show (1971)
02:03:18 - Band of Outsiders (1964)
02:05:23 - Weird Science (1985)
02:07:15 - Reservoir Dogs (1992)
02:09:10 - Batman (1989)
02:12:20 - Mommy (2014)
02:14:00 - Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
02:15:20 - Hot Shots! (1991)
02:16:14 - Borat (2006)
02:17:14 - American Beauty (1999)
02:18:18 - Moonlight (2016)
02:19:14 - Superbad (2007)
02:20:15 - Garden State (2004)
02:21:15 - Royal Wedding (1951)
02:22:17 - The Big Lebowski (1998)
02:24:07 - My Week with Marilyn (2011)
02:25:13 - Mary Poppins (1964)
02:27:20 - Kickboxer (1989)
02:29:07 - The Blues Brothers (1980)
02:30:21 - Bring it On (2000)
02:32:07 - Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)
02:33:17 - Trainspotting (1996)
02:34:10 - American Gangster (2007)
02:34:21 - Don Jon (2013)
02:35:14 - Morris from America (2016)
02:36:08 - Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)
02:36:08 - A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)
02:39:06 - Striptease (1996)
02:40:10 - Donnie Darko (2001)
02:41:04 - The Pink Panther (1963)
02:41:20 - Monsters University (2013)
02:43:09 - Everybody Wants Some (2016)
02:44:18 - Clueless (1995)
02:46:13 - The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)
02:47:04 - All That Jazz (1979)
02:48:04 - The Princess Diaries (2001)
02:50:16 - Sing Street (2016)
02:52:12 - While We’re Young (2014)
02:54:06 - Once Bitten (1985)
02:55:15 - Lost River (2014)
02:56:10 - Ruby Sparks (2012)
02:58:03 - Saturday Night Fever (1977)
02:59:05 - Boogie Nights (1997)
03:00:15 - The Reunion 2: The Funeral (2014)
03:01:11 - American Hustle (2013)
03:02:20 - Ex Machina (2015)
03:04:10 - The Losers (2010)
03:06:00 - Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
03:06:20 - The Best Man Holiday (2013)
03:07:10 - Step Up Revolution (2012)
03:08:19 - Shaun of the Dead (2004)
03:10:07 - Billy Elliot (2000)
03:11:22 - Funny Face (1957)
03:14:09 - King of New York (1990)
03:15:10 - Mistress America (2015)
03:16:13 - The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
03:17:15 - Save the Last Dance (2001)
03:18:14 - Elf (2003)
03:19:03 - The Edge of Seventeen (2016)
03:19:16 - Little Sister (2016)
03:21:00 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
03:22:04 - Moon (2009)
03:23:12 - The Boondock Saints (1999)
03:27:08 - Let’s Be Cops (2014)
03:29:09 - The World’s End (2013)
03:31:04 - Fun Size (2012)
03:32:10 - Spider-Man 3 (2007)
03:34:14 - To Die For (1995)
03:35:16 - The Breakfast Club (1985)
03:37:11 - The Goonies (1985)
03:38:11 - The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
03:39:15 - Blue Valentine (2010)
03:41:01 - Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
03:42:22 - Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)
03:43:16 - 13 Going On 30 (2004)
03:44:04 - Wedding Crashers (2005)
03:44:15 - Pitch Perfect (2012)
03:45:07 - Wayne’s World (1992)
03:45:21 - Milk (2008)
03:46:11 - Something Borrowed (2011)
03:47:17 - School of Rock (2003)
03:48:16 - Hitch (2005)
03:49:19 - The Kings of Summer (2013)
03:50:17 - Bling Ring (2013)
03:52:10 - Neighbors (2014)
03:53:04 - Animal House (1978)
03:54:07 - A League of Their Own (1992)
03:55:19 - Hot Rod (2007)
03:57:11 - Zoolander (2001)
03:58:17 - Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)
03:59:17 - The Great Dictator (1940)
04:01:23 - Charlie’s Angels (2000)
04:03:03 - Romeo + Juliet (1996)
04:04:05 - Kill Your Darlings (2013)
04:05:02 - Amadeus (1984)
04:06:00 - Days of Heaven (1978)
04:10:07 - Lars and the Real Girl (2007)
04:12:15 - The Lobster (2015)
04:14:01 - House of Flying Daggers (2004)
04:15:13 - Big Night (1996)
04:17:23 - Band of Robbers (2015)
04:19:06 - Almost Famous (2000)
04:21:03 - Rain Man (1988)
04:22:15 - Brooklyn (2015)
04:23:10 - The Imitation Game (2014)
04:24:09 - Moulin Rouge! (2001)
04:27:13 - Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
04:29:12 - The Godfather (1972)
04:30:11 - The Sound of Music (1965)
04:32:01 - Dirty Dancing (1987)
04:34:08 - Focus (2015)
04:35:10 - The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
04:36:08 - Zombieland (2009)
04:37:07 - Beauty and the Beast (1991)
04:40:23 - The Addams Family (1991)
04:44:06 - Beetlejuice (1988)
04:47:02 - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
04:49:12 - Like Crazy (2011)
04:50:09 - End of Watch (2012)
04:51:14 - Pretty in Pink (1986)
04:53:03 - House Party (1990)
04:54:05 - Along Came Polly (2004)
04:55:23 - Some Like it Hot (1959)
04:56:23 - Reality Bites (1994)
04:59:01 - Wet Hot American Summer (2001)
05:01:10 - Obvious Child (2014)
05:02:14 - The Man from U.N.C.L.E (2015)
05:04:14 - Lost in Translation (2003)
05:06:03 - Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
05:06:18 - A Clockwork Orange (1974)
05:08:14 - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
05:09:16 - Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)
05:10:18 - Penguins of Madagascar (2014)
05:11:19 - European Vacation (1985)
05:13:02 - The Wizard of Oz (1939)
05:15:04 - The Inbetweeners Movie (2011)
05:16:12 - Three Amigos (1986)
05:18:00 - The 40 Year Old Virgin (2005)
05:18:23 - A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
05:20:01 - Coming To America (1988)
05:20:21 - Cinderella (2015)
05:21:17 - About Time (2013)
05:23:16 - Groundhog Day (1993)
05:25:03 - Chef (2014)
05:26:07 - Somewhere (2010)
05:28:08 - Office Space (1999)
05:30:03 - Shall We Dance (2004)
05:31:04 - The Artist (2011)
05:31:18 - The Red Shoes (1948)
05:33:21 - Strictly Ballroom (1992)
05:36:07 - The Turning Point (1977)
05:37:05 - Do the Right Thing (1989)
05:38:03 - Singin’ In The Rain (1952)
05:39:09 - Chicago (2002)
05:41:09 - Footloose (1984)
05:43:17 - When Harry Met Sally… (1989)
05:45:02 - The Producers (1967)
05:46:05 - The Full Monty (1997)
05:47:20 - Back to the Future Part III (1990)
05:49:00 - Dances with Wolves (1990)
05:50:07 - Hook (1991)
05:50:22 - Short Circuit (1986)
05:51:13 - Pulp Fiction (1994)
05:53:08 - Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)
05:53:22 - Dazed and Confused (1993)
05:54:20 - From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)
05:55:16 - My Golden Days (2015)
05:56:12 - Midnight in Paris (2013)
05:58:21 - The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)
05:59:12 - The Intouchables (2011)
06:00:10 - Les Misérables (2012)
06:01:08 - A Royal Affair (2012)
06:02:11 - King Kong (2005)
06:03:17 - Happy Feet (2006)
06:04:20 - Tangled (2010)
06:06:01 - Tarzan (1999)
06:07:01 - Top Hat (1935)
06:08:01 - Hail, Caesar (2016)
06:09:05 - Center Stage (2000)
06:10:03 - American Pie (1999)
06:11:10 - A Hard Days Night (1964)
06:12:01 - 45 Years (2015)
06:12:15 - La Dolce Vita (1960)
06:13:10 - O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
06:14:20 - Straight Outta Compton (2015)
06:15:12 - La La Land (2016)
06:16:12 - Her (2013)
06:17:08 - Being John Malkovich (1999)
06:19:01 - Barton Fink (1991)
06:24:09 - Casablanca (1942)
06:26:13 - Sunset Boulevard (1950)
06:27:15 - Black Book (2006)
06:28:08 - Edward Scissorhands (1990)
06:29:17 - Labyrinth (1986)
06:31:18 - Short Term 12 (2013)
06:33:18 - When Marnie Was There (2014)
06:36:18 - Before Sunrise (1995)
06:37:15 - Scent of a Woman (1992)
06:39:14 - Sabrina (1954)
06:40:20 - Lolita (1962)
06:41:23 - Schindler’s List (1993)
06:42:14 - Gangs of New York (2002)
06:43:16 - Black Swan (2010)
06:44:23 - Pride and Prejudice (2005)
06:46:15 - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
06:48:06 - Up (2009)
06:49:23 - One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)
06:51:05 - Out of Africa (1985)
06:52:22 - Jackie (2016)
06:54:15 - Rushmore (1998)